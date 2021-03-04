MDC welcomes author Aubrey Betz for two virtual readings of new kid’s nature book in March

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center will host emerging children’s author Aubrey Betz as she does a reading from her new kid’s nature book, Alex and the Butterflies, during two live virtual story sessions in March 10 and 13 from noon-12:45 p.m. The events are free and open to all ages.

Musician Hannah McDonald will join Betz to perform her original song I Can Do Big Things, specifically written to go along with the book.

Alex and the Butterflies is the adventure of a little girl learns the power of a positive mindset and perseverance when faced with challenges during a series of fascinating encounters. As Alex follows the path of two butterflies, she discovers she has the courage and determination it takes to achieve anything she can imagine. The book is illustrated by Allie Daigle.

“I wrote the children’s book and Hannah wrote her song to help children, like my kids and my niece, triumph over perceived limitations so their accomplishments can be as big as their dreams,” said Betz.

Both online Alex and the Butterflies book readings are free, but advanced registration is required by using the following links:

Participants will receive an email with a WebEx link approximately 24 hours prior to the program, as well as a reminder email the day of the program. If the emails do not appear in their inbox, participants should check junk/spam folders.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.