Meade County Culvert Repair and Replacement Work Begins

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

STURGIS, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) crews will begin installing and repairing culverts in Meade County this week.

The project includes installing a new steel culvert under Highway 79 at mile marker 117 north of Sturgis and to construct a traffic diversion for a box culvert replacement.

Traffic will be occasionally be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area when flaggers are used.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

This reconstruction phase is part of a larger scale project to include asphalt concrete resurfacing and bridge and guardrail improvements. Further information will be provided during the project phases to update on necessary traffic flow adjustments.

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2021. The prime contractor of this $9.2 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND.

