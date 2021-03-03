Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Missouri Senate Minute for March 3: Education Savings

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators give first-round approval to Senate Bill 152, a measure that seeks to modify provisions of the Missouri Education Savings Program. A second positive vote would send the proposal to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.

