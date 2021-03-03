JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators give first-round approval to Senate Bill 152, a measure that seeks to modify provisions of the Missouri Education Savings Program. A second positive vote would send the proposal to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for March 3: Education Savings
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.