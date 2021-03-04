Sen. Barbara Anne Washington Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Event Happening in Kansas City

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Barbara Anne Washington Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Event Happening in Kansas City

Jefferson City — State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, announced that a COVID-19 vaccination event will be held on Saturday, March 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Swope Health Central at 3801 Blue Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64130. To schedule an appointment, area residents can call 311 or 816-513-1313 and select Option 1 for COVID-19 testing and vaccine contact form assistance.

“Ensuring Missourians have access to these vital vaccines is a critical step toward ending this pandemic,” Sen. Washington said. “I urge all eligible Kansas City residents to participate in this vaccination event and help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Vaccinations are available for individuals who meet the eligibility requirements of Phase 1A; Phase 1B –Tier 1; and Phase 1B Tier 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. More information about these priority phases can be found at covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority.

For more information about the vaccination event, please contact Sen. Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

