Kill Cliff Signs Israel Adesanya to Headline Kill Cliff Fight Club

Kill Cliff Fight Club Launches as Adesanya Prepares to Challenge the UFC Light Heavyweight Title

The first rule of The Kill Cliff Fight Club is you must talk about The Kill Cliff Fight Club. With Israel Adesanya on board, we now have a lot to talk about. And trust me, this is only the beginning.” — John Timar, Kill Cliff CEO

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the most successful launch in company history with Joe Rogan’s Flaming Joe, Kill Cliff, the undisputed clean energy Champion of America and Beyond, is launching the best Fight Club in the world, headlined by current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. The Kill Cliff Fight Club also features legends like Ryan Bader, Joseph Benavidez, Gilbert Burns, Aung La Nsang and Robbie Lawler.

Kill Cliff CMO and six-time Emmy Award Winning Host of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus, said, “I’ve had the great fortune to analyze the best fighters in the world. Plain and simple, there is no one in the fight game who’s making as big an impact as Israel Adesanya. His unique approach and pure domination in the Octagon make him the perfect the perfect cornerstone of our Fight Club.”

John Timar, Kill Cliff CEO, adds, “Kill Cliff has been built on originality and authenticity. There is no fighter in the world who is a better fit both physically and philanthropically for us than Israel. The first rule of The Kill Cliff Fight Club is you must talk about The Kill Cliff Fight Club. With Israel on board, we now have a lot to talk about. And trust me, this is only the beginning.”

Just as Kill Cliff has shocked and overtaken the dinosaurs of the energy drink industry, Adesanya is pushing boundaries in the UFC and paving his own path toward global superstardom. The power-house partnership brings together two unrivaled and undisputed champions.

“I’m hyped to be joining the Kill Cliff family. I’ve been crushing Kill Cliff’s clean energy drinks to keep me fueled and ready to strike. I never was a fan of energy drinks before tasting these and learning they aren’t filled with bs ingredients. Their Ignite pumps me up for training and the CBD beverage is perfect for recovery,” said Israel Adesanya. “The Kill Cliff Fight Club features some of the most dynamic fighters in the world and I’m honored to be the face of the team. Keep your eyes on us, we have some big things in the works.”

Having raised nearly one million dollars for The Navy Seal Foundation, Kill Cliff is also putting its weight behind raising funds for Israel’s favorite charity, Seeds of Change, which addresses poverty in Africa through education and agriculture.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff® makes the world’s best and first clean energy drink. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram @killcliff.