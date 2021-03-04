Phase NLP identifies DEI trends in employee feedback for a national grocery retailer
Phase NLP analyzes thousands of employee survey responses from a national grocery retailer for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) trendsTORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automating employee insights is a new capability that Human Resources and People teams are adopting thanks to the advent of more accessible Artificial Intelligence products. Phase NLP is leading this work in the HR sector and is announcing the results of a case study with a major US grocery retailer.
With volumes of text data being generated by companies everyday through surveys, feedback, transcripts, and Slack threads, Phase NLP allows companies to efficiently analyze text for topics that matter to their employees. Phase NLP is an AI company that automates analytics and insights generation from unstructured data. Their self-serve platform uses advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to measure HR trends like mental health, DEI, leadership, and management in a matter of seconds. This allows for business leaders to automate insights without having to invest in costly analytics teams or review text manually.
Phase NLP analyzed data from a national grocery retailer to identify what their employees had to say about DEI in the workplace. Today, Phase NLP is publishing a public case study on the work completed. The retailer provided a sample of 5,000 comments from their most recent pulse surveys and used the Phase NLP platform to generate the top comments discussing DEI issues. These comments were also analyzed by positive and negative sentiment. Comments may be used in executive DEI reporting and set the groundwork for employee dialogues on DEI.
Phase NLP hopes this case study will help companies understand how to better understand and promote DEI policies via analysis of pulse surveys and other feedback.
