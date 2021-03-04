Rules for Public Access to Court Records and the Rules for Electronic Filing - Educational Session Thursday 3/4

The judiciary is sponsoring an educational session related to the Rules for Public Access to Court Records and the Rules for Electronic Filing on Thursday March 4, 2021 from 12 - 1:30 p.m. The session will include information on identifying and protecting confidential information, compliance with efiling requirements, and certifying and completing service. The presenters will include Hon. John A. Dooley (Ret.), Hon. Walter Morris (Ret.), Elizabeth Kruska, Andrew Stone, and Emily Wetherell. CLE credit is available for this session.

The session will be conducted remotely using Webex events, and the link and password to join are provided below. You will need to join with a device that has speakers so that you can hear the audio. You will be muted upon entry and, as an attendee, you will be able to see the presenters but not the other attendees. You can use the chat feature to ask questions during the session.

If you have any questions, please contact Emily Wetherell, Deputy Clerk of the Supreme Court, at emily.wetherell@vermont.gov.

Event: Vermont Judiciary Education Session

Event address for attendees:https://vtcourts.webex.com/vtcourts/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee164fa3c5459ef2666200a965a9d76d5

Date and time: Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (New York, GMT-05:00)

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Event password: JUDTrain