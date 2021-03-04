Westminster Barracks / State trooper cited on suspicion of domestic assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20B303856

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in 2020

LOCATION: Private residence in Bradford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic assault

ACCUSED: Nicholas Cianci

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following an investigation that began in December 2020, the Vermont State Police has cited Nicholas Cianci, 25, of Bradford on suspicion of physically assaulting and threatening a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Cianci is a detective trooper with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations-Troop A East based at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. He has been on paid relief from duty since Dec. 7, 2020. His current status as of March 3 is unpaid relief from duty while the investigation continues.

The investigation began after the court issued a temporary relief-from-abuse order against Cianci and the victim spoke with detectives in early December.

Members of the state police worked closely with the office of Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito on the investigation. The Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from involvement in the case.

The case’s lead investigator was assigned from the Westminster Barracks to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter.

Cianci was cited late this afternoon on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault and ordered to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. March 25, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea.

Cianci has been a trooper for three years. He was assigned as a road trooper to the St. Johnsbury Barracks following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in July 2018, then transferred to the position of detective trooper in August 2020.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Cianci’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 8:30 a.m. March 25, 2021

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Chelsea

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included