VSP Middlesex/DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300830
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: March 3, 2021 @ 1945 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100 @ Cabin Lane, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: John M. Treven
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dallas, PA.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 3, 2021 at approximately 1942 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a single vehicle off the road near the intersection of Vermont Route 100 and Cabin Lane in the Town of Waterbury Vermont. Upon arrival at the scene, State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as John M. Treven. While speaking with Treven, State Police detected signs of impairment, Treven was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Once at the Barracks, Treven was processed for DUI . Treven was released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on March 18, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/18/2021 @0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648