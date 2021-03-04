VSP Middlesex/DUI #1

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300830

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko                            

STATION: VSP Middlesex                  

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: March 3, 2021 @ 1945 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100 @ Cabin Lane, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED:  John M. Treven                                              

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dallas, PA.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 3, 2021 at approximately 1942 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a single vehicle off the road near the intersection of Vermont Route 100 and Cabin Lane in the Town of Waterbury Vermont.  Upon arrival at the scene, State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as John M. Treven.  While speaking with Treven, State Police detected signs of impairment, Treven was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Once at the Barracks, Treven was processed for DUI .  Treven was released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on March 18, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/18/2021 @0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: YES

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

