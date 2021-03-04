VSP Middlesex/DC by phone and Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:21A300823

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/03/21

INCIDENT LOCATION:

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means and Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Travis Taylor

AGE:32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VICTIM: Justin Lawrence

AGE:42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/24/21 Vermont State Troopers received a complaint

about threats being made via phone. Subsequent investigation revealed Travis

Taylor had sent threats of bodily harm to the victim. Taylor was located and

issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal

Division on 03/04/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Disorderly

Conduct by Electronic Means and Criminal Threatening. Taylor was released with a

citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

