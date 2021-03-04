VSP Middlesex/DC by phone and Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300823
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/03/21
INCIDENT LOCATION:
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means and Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Travis Taylor
AGE:32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: Justin Lawrence
AGE:42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/24/21 Vermont State Troopers received a complaint
about threats being made via phone. Subsequent investigation revealed Travis
Taylor had sent threats of bodily harm to the victim. Taylor was located and
issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal
Division on 03/04/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Disorderly
Conduct by Electronic Means and Criminal Threatening. Taylor was released with a
citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648