Safeguard Scientifics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) (“Safeguard” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.



HIGHLIGHTS

Exits & Deployments Aggregate 2020 annual sales proceeds were $7.9 million, principally from the sale of Sonobi in the third quarter for $6.6 million. Safeguard deployed $9.2 million in 2020 to Syapse ($4.4 million), Aktana ($2.5 million), meQuilibrium ($1 million) and four other companies ($1.3 million). No material deployments were made during the fourth quarter of 2020. 2020 deployments came in at the low end of the range established at the end of the first quarter. Subsequent to year-end, Safeguard exited WebLinc and QuanticMind. Safeguard generated $3.2 million of initial cash proceeds from the sale of WebLinc with additional amounts possible over the next 24 months based on performance milestones. There were no proceeds to Safeguard from the sale of QuanticMind. Safeguard is committed to maximizing the value of and monetizing its ownership interests in a timely manner, and returning capital to shareholders. Since January 2018, Safeguard realized approximately $198 million in cash proceeds from monetizing its holdings.





Safeguard Company Performance

The majority of Safeguard’s companies have operated well through the pandemic and are positioned to improve performance in a post COVID-19 environment. The aggregate trailing twelve month revenues ending September 30, 2020 for Safeguard’s remaining twelve companies, excluding Other Ownership Interests and the two entities exited in early 2021, was $352 million, up 6.2% as compared to the comparable 2019 period. Several Safeguard companies raised capital during 2020 which resulted in dilution gains of $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. These included Moxe (Q4); Aktana (Q3); meQuilibrium (Q2); Syapse (Q2 and Q4). Subsequent to year-end, Syapse raised $68 million in growth capital from two venture capital funds. This transaction brings Safeguard’s ownership percentage to approximately 11% and will result in a non-cash dilution gain.





Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.6 million at year end 2020. The carrying value of the Company’s ownership interests at year end totaled $50.4 million, with a total cost of $225.3 million. Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $7.4 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, for the same period in 2019. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $37.6 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with net income of $54.6 million, or $2.64 per share, for the same period in 2019. Annual results included non-cash impairment charges of $20.0 million, while the prior period included gains from the sales of Propeller and Transactis totaling $85.8 million.



Operating Costs Safeguard continued to reduce its operating costs in 2020. General and administrative expenses totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $9.5 million as compared to $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Safeguard also continued to lower its corporate expenses, 1 which totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.4 million for the comparable period of 2019. Corporate expenses totaled $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a 27% annual decline. Our corporate expense reductions have exceeded the expectations set at the beginning of the year for a range of $6.4 to $6.8 million and are consistent with our third quarter expectation to be below the lower updated range of $5.6 to $6.0 million. These reductions have come from a variety of sources, including reductions in cash compensation, the payment of a portion of management bonuses in equity, the payment of Board fees in equity, lower professional fees and lower office costs.



Outlook Safeguard continues to expect a declining level of follow-on deployments for its remaining ownership interests and has established an initial range for 2021 of $5 to $7 million. Safeguard will continue to focus on reducing corporate expenses in 2021 and has established a target of $4.4 to $4.9 million for the year. Safeguard remains committed to returning value to shareholders when we exceed our targeted minimum liquidity threshold of $20 million, subject to then prevailing market conditions and expected liquidity needs. We will consider share repurchases and/or dividends at that time.



Shareholder Engagement During 2020, Safeguard held virtual discussions with the CEOs of Aktana, Flashtalking and meQuilibrium, with the replay available at Safegaurd’s investor relations site. Safeguard recently held a virtual discussion with CEO of Prognos on February 23.





“There is a lot that we are excited about at Safeguard. Our companies have by and large weathered the pandemic relatively well and are positioned to accelerate revenue growth and execute on their business plans in 2021. On the financings and exit front, our companies have been able to access capital to support their operations and growth and we have a number of companies that are in various stages of sales processes. At the Safeguard level, we have taken meaningful steps to reduce our cash operating costs and introduce greater flexibility into our operating structure.” said Eric C. Salzman, Safeguard’s Chief Executive Officer. “While we have achieved a few small asset sales over the past six months, we expect 2021 will be a more robust year for exits that will enable us to return capital to shareholders via stock buybacks or dividends.”

___________________________

1 Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation, severance, stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items. See full reconciliation in the financial section of this statement.

OWNERSHIP INTERESTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

Companies Category Acquisition Year Primary Ownership% Carrying Value

(in millions) Cost

(in millions) Initial Revenue Stage: Up to $1 million in revenue None Expansion Stage: $1 million to $5 million in revenue Moxe Health Corporation Healthcare 2016 27.6 % $ 5.0 $ 7.5 QuanticMinc, Inc. ++ * Digital Media 2015 24.2 % - 13.7 Traction Stage: $5 million to $10 million in revenue meQuilibrium Healthcare 2015 32.0 % 3.3 14.0 Trice Medical, Inc. Healthcare 2014 16.6 % 1.3 10.8 Zipnosis, Inc. Healthcare 2015 37.7 % 2.3 10.0 WebLinc, Inc. * Digital Media 2014 39.9 % 3.2 16.2 Lumesis, Inc. Financial Services 2012 43.4 % 0.9 5.6 Clutch Holdings, Inc.++ Digital Media 2013 42.3 % 5.0 16.9 High Traction Stage: $10 million to $15 million in revenue InfoBionic, Inc. Healthcare 2014 25.2 % - 22.0 Revenue of $20 million to $50 million Aktana, Inc. Healthcare 2016 15.1 % 2.9 14.2 Prognos Health, Inc. Healthcare 2011 28.5 % 3.9 12.6 Syapse, Inc. Healthcare 2014 18.9 % 2.4 25.0 Greater than $50 million in revenue Flashtalking Digital Media 2018 13.4 % 12.5 19.2 MediaMath, Inc. Digital Media 2009 13.3 % - 15.5 Other Ownership Interests T-REX Group Financial Services 2016 2.2 6.0 Velano Vascular Healthcare 2013 2.0 1.7 All others Various 3.5 14.4 TOTAL: $ 50.4 $ 225.3



++ Company dropped into a lower revenue stage this quarter.

* Company was exited during the first quarter of 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,601 $ 25,053 Other current assets 462 1,297 Total current assets 16,063 26,350 Ownership interests in and advances 50,398 77,129 Other assets 2,574 4,098 Total Assets $ 69,035 $ 107,577 Liabilities and Equity Other current liabilities $ 3,470 $ 2,429 Total current liabilities 3,470 2,429 Lease liability - non-current 2,053 2,380 Other long-term liabilities 637 1,027 Total equity 62,875 101,741 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 69,035 $ 107,577





Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses $ 1,631 $ 2,060 $ 9,466 $ 9,982 Operating loss (1,631 ) (2,060 ) (9,466 ) (9,982 ) Other income (loss), net (663 ) 2,245 (7,708 ) 12,255 Interest, net 52 174 261 (11,979 ) Equity income (loss), net (5,111 ) (1,057 ) (20,702 ) 64,267 Net income (loss) before income taxes (7,353 ) (698 ) (37,615 ) 54,561 Income tax benefit (expense) — — — — Net income (loss) $ (7,353 ) $ (698 ) $ (37,615 ) $ 54,561 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.35 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.81 ) $ 2.64 Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.81 ) $ 2.64 Weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share: Basic 20,829 20,674 20,751 20,636 Diluted 20,829 20,674 20,751 20,636





Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Financial Data

(in thousands)

Additional Financial Information

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results and guidance, the Company refers to the measure "corporate expenses" which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We have defined corporate expenses as general and administrative costs excluding Depreciation, Stock based compensation, severance and retirement costs, and non-recurring items and other. Non-recurring items and other includes accruals related to the Company's LTIP plan that will not be paid until reaching a specified threshold within that plan. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our cost structure. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our performance using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Corporate expenses reconciliation:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Corporate expenses $ 1,219 $ 1,404 $ 5,216 $ 7,118 Depreciation — — — 808 Stock based compensation (14 ) 303 965 1,237 Severance and retirement costs 147 32 2,020 248 Non-recurring items and other 279 321 1,265 571 General and administrative expenses $ 1,631 $ 2,060 $ 9,466 $ 9,982



