CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of and full year 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.



The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 4835839. Participants may also access the call via we b c ast by visiting www.corep o int.com/in v estors .

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2021 through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 18, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is (855) 859-2056, the international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406, and the passcode is 4835839.

About CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio of La Quinta branded hotels in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. For more information, please visit CorePoint’s website at www.corepoint.com .

Contact: