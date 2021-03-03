RGP Investments Funds Expand their Offering of Investment Funds

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RGP Investments Funds (as defined below) are pleased to announced the filing of a preliminary prospectus for a new investment fund, RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio (the “Fund”). A receipt for the preliminary prospectus has been issued by the securities regulatory authorities in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick on February 26, 2021.



The investment objective of this Fund will be to provide regular income and stable capital. The Fund will therefore invest, directly or indirectly, in debt and fixed-income securities using a responsible investing approach. The Fund may also invest in debt and fixed-income securities issued by non-Canadian issuers.

The Fund will implement a responsible investment strategy that incorporates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its analyses. The Fund will prioritize securities and investments deemed to demonstrate the most favourable ESG characteristics.

About the RGP Investment Funds

R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. (“RGP”) acts as manager of the RGP Global Sector Fund, RGP Global Sector Class, Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio, Sectorwise Growth Portfolio, GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, GreenWise Balanced Portfolio and GreenWise Growth Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”). As Manager, RGP provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds.

The RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. RGP Investments Funds are offered by authorized dealers.

For more information:

Simon Destrempes

General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer

info@rgpinvestissements.ca

Toll free number: (855) 370-1077