Osmotica to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:



Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Time: 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/osmotica-march-2021

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc



Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations. Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

