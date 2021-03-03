PyroGenesis is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Mr. Ben Naccarato to the Board of Directors, effective immediately

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://www.pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Ben Naccarato, as an independent director.



Mr. Naccarato, CPA, CMA, is the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., a NASDAQ listed environmental services company, providing unique radioactive mixed and industrial waste management services. Mr. Naccarato brings to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) more than 30 years of experience in senior financial positions in the environmental industry. Mr. Naccarato is a graduate from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance Degree as well as being a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant (CPA, CMA).

“On behalf of the Board, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Mr. Naccarato as its newest independent director,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Mr. Naccarato brings to the Board an impressive set of financial and accounting skills, combined with an extensive background in environmental services. He also has broad experience as an executive in a publicly traded company. We are looking forward to having Mr. Naccarato add his expertise to that of the Board’s during this exciting time in the Company's evolution, and we look forward to his contribution to the Company’s next stage of growth.”

The appointment of Mr. Naccarato remains subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

Separately, the Company is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a lease agreement for an additional 31, 632 sq. ft. which will almost double its existing manufacturing footprint in Montreal, QC, Canada.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

