MYR Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

HENDERSON, Colo., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. ("MYR") (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, today announced its fourth-quarter and full year 2020 financial results.



Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2020

Record high quarter revenues of $608.0 million

Record high quarter net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. of $18.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share

Record high quarter EBITDA of $37.2 million

Strong quarter net cash flow from operating activities of $46.5 million and quarter free cash flow of $29.7 million

Strong backlog of $1.65 billion



Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We finished 2020 with strong financial results in the fourth quarter, and full year revenues were $2.25 billion setting a record high for the sixth consecutive year. Fourth quarter 2020 net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. of $18.2 million, a 42.1 percent increase over the fourth quarter of 2019, and revenues, gross profit, EBITDA net cash flow from operations and free cash flow increased compared to the same period of 2019. Our backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.65 billion, demonstrating our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and leverage strong customer relationships to secure future work.” Mr. Swartz continued, “We remain optimistic about market opportunities as industry sources continue to highlight positive trends in T&D spending, continued resiliency in our primary C&I markets, and increased opportunities in renewables and energy storage. We are eager to continue our positive momentum into 2021 by remaining committed to our clients, implementing new technologies and process improvements, tracking industry developments, and continuing to invest in our people and communities.”

Fourth Quarter Results

MYR reported fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $608.0 million, an increase of $36.9 million, or 6.5 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported record quarterly revenues of $318.6 million, an increase of $7.6 million, or 2.4 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects which include an increase in storm work related to certain weather events, partially offset by a decrease in revenue on transmission projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $289.4 million, an increase of $29.3 million, or 11.3 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to increases in volume associated with the CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc. (“CSI”) acquisition, partially offset by slowdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $76.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $68.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 12.6 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 12.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in higher margin and storm-related work, successful change order negotiations and better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects. These improvements were partially offset by labor inefficiencies as well as unfavorable settlements on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decreases of 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $50.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $48.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and other employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations.

Income tax expense was $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 28.0 percent, compared to income tax expense of $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which represented 29.9 percent of pretax income. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits partially offset by the impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”) and other permanent difference items.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $18.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $12.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $37.2 million, or 6.1 percent of revenues, compared to $31.4 million, or 5.5 percent of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year Results

MYR reported record revenues of $2.25 billion for the full year of 2020, an increase of $176.2 million, or 8.5 percent, compared to $2.07 billion for the full year of 2019. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $1.15 billion, an increase of $20.0 million, or 1.8 percent, from the full year of 2019, primarily related to an increase in revenue on distribution projects which include an increase in storm work related to certain weather events, partially offset by a decrease in revenue on transmission projects. The C&I segment reported full year of 2020 revenues of $1.09 billion, an increase of $156.3 million, or 16.7 percent, from the full year of 2019, primarily due to incremental revenues from the CSI acquisition, partially offset by impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit was $275.9 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $214.2 million for the full year of 2019. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margins and revenues. Gross margin increased to 12.3 percent for the full year of 2020 from 10.3 percent for the full year of 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in higher margin and storm-related work as well as better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects. These increases were partially offset by labor inefficiencies as well as unfavorable settlements on certain projects. Additionally, gross margin during the full year of 2019 was negatively impacted by projects at lower than historical margins and inefficiencies associated with a joint venture project, that has since been completed. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 0.8 percent for the full years of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

SG&A increased to $188.5 million for the full year of 2020, from $156.7 million for the full year of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the acquisition of CSI and higher employee incentive compensation costs.

Income tax expense was $22.6 million for the full year of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 27.8 percent, compared to income tax expense of $14.2 million for the full year of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 28.2 percent. The decrease in the tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits, partially offset by the impact of GILTI.

For the full year of 2020, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $58.8 million, or $3.48 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $37.7 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019. Full-year 2020 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $132.4 million, or 5.9 percent of revenues, compared to $101.2 million, or 4.9 percent of revenues, for the full year of 2019.

Backlog

As of December 31, 2020, MYR's backlog was $1.65 billion, compared to $1.72 billion as of September 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, T&D backlog was $753.9 million, and C&I backlog was $895.5 million. Total backlog at December 31, 2020 increased $150.3 million, or 10.0 percent, from the $1.50 billion reported at December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, MYR had $364.6 million of borrowing availability under our $375 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

About MYR

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,668 $ 12,397 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,696 and $3,364, respectively 385,938 388,479 Contract assets, net of allowances of $359 and $147, respectively 185,803 217,109 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 11,859 6,415 Refundable income taxes 1,534 1,973 Other current assets 28,882 12,811 Total current assets 636,684 639,184 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $294,366 and $272,865, respectively 185,114 185,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,291 22,958 Goodwill 66,065 66,060 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,467 and $10,880, respectively 51,365 54,940 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 27,043 30,976 Investment in joint venture 3,040 4,722 Other assets 4,257 3,687 Total assets $ 995,859 $ 1,007,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,381 $ 8,737 Current portion of operating lease obligations 6,612 6,205 Current portion of finance lease obligations 318 1,135 Accounts payable 162,580 192,107 Contract liabilities 158,396 105,486 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 24,395 18,780 Other current liabilities 86,718 64,364 Total current liabilities 443,400 396,814 Deferred income tax liabilities 18,339 20,945 Long-term debt 25,039 157,087 Accrued self-insurance 45,428 48,024 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 15,730 16,884 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities — 338 Other liabilities 18,631 3,304 Total liabilities 566,567 643,396 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock – $0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock – $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,734,239 and 16,648,616 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 167 166 Additional paid-in capital 158,618 152,532 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 23 (446 ) Retained earnings 270,480 212,219 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. 429,288 364,471 Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total stockholders’ equity 429,292 364,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 995,859 $ 1,007,871

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract revenues $ 607,970 $ 571,075 $ 2,247,392 $ 2,071,159 Contract costs 531,526 502,153 1,971,539 1,857,001 Gross profit 76,444 68,922 275,853 214,158 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,847 48,076 188,535 156,674 Amortization of intangible assets 577 961 3,586 3,849 Gain on sale of property and equipment (846 ) (995 ) (2,813 ) (3,543 ) Income from operations 25,866 20,880 86,545 57,178 Other income (expense): Interest income 3 4 9 4 Interest expense (622 ) (1,727 ) (4,563 ) (6,225 ) Other expense, net (50 ) (921 ) (606 ) (515 ) Income before provision for income taxes 25,197 18,236 81,385 50,442 Income tax expense 7,047 5,461 22,626 14,228 Net income 18,150 12,775 58,759 36,214 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (1,476 ) Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 18,150 $ 12,775 $ 58,759 $ 37,690 Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: – Basic $ 1.09 $ 0.77 $ 3.52 $ 2.27 – Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.76 $ 3.48 $ 2.26 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: – Basic 16,724 16,619 16,684 16,587 – Diluted 17,018 16,748 16,890 16,699

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,759 $ 36,214 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 42,867 40,667 Amortization of intangible assets 3,586 3,849 Stock-based compensation expense 5,688 4,403 Deferred income taxes (2,641 ) 3,602 Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,813 ) (3,543 ) Other non-cash items 1,951 1,029 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 2,903 (39,710 ) Contract assets 31,360 (16,443 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (1,511 ) (9,646 ) Other assets (15,458 ) (10,327 ) Accounts payable (43,079 ) 22,492 Contract liabilities 52,918 28,163 Accrued self-insurance 3,010 12,755 Other liabilities 37,627 (8,606 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 175,167 64,899 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,429 4,051 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (79,720 ) Purchases of property and equipment (44,355 ) (57,828 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (40,926 ) (133,497 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving lines of credit (103,820 ) 45,514 Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (32,584 ) (4,550 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (1,238 ) (1,201 ) Borrowings under equipment notes — 35,068 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 749 341 Debt refinancing costs — (1,122 ) Repurchase of common shares (652 ) (778 ) Other financing activities 13,249 84 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (124,296 ) 73,356 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 326 132 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,271 4,890 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 12,397 7,507 End of period $ 22,668 $ 12,397

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and

As of December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 607,970 $ 571,075 $ 2,247,392 $ 2,071,159 Gross profit $ 76,444 $ 68,922 $ 275,853 $ 214,158 Income from operations $ 25,866 $ 20,880 $ 86,545 $ 57,178 Income before provision for income taxes $ 25,197 $ 18,236 $ 81,385 $ 50,442 Income tax expense $ 7,047 $ 5,461 $ 22,626 $ 14,228 Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 18,150 $ 12,775 $ 58,759 $ 37,690 Effective tax rate 28.0 % 29.9 % 27.8 % 28.2 % Per Share Data: Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: - Basic $ 1.09 $ 0.77 $ 3.52 $ 2.27 - Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.76 $ 3.48 $ 2.26 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: - Basic 16,724 16,619 16,684 16,587 - Diluted 17,018 16,748 16,890 16,699





(in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 995,859 $ 1,007,871 $ 748,755 $ 603,788 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 429,288 $ 364,471 $ 322,984 $ 287,039 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 117,430 $ 121,000 $ 89,854 $ 57,846 Total funded debt (1) $ 29,420 $ 165,824 $ 89,792 $ 78,960





(in thousands) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Financial Performance Measure (2): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 58,759 $ 37,690 Interest expense, net 4,554 6,221 Tax impact of interest (1,266 ) (1,754 ) EBI, net of taxes (3) $ 62,047 $ 42,157

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial Performance Measures (2): EBITDA (4) $ 37,239 $ 31,434 $ 132,392 $ 101,179 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 2.19 $ 1.88 $ 7.84 $ 6.06 Free Cash Flow (6) $ 29,656 $ 14,680 $ 130,812 $ 7,071 Book Value per Period End Share (7) $ 25.34 $ 21.75 Tangible Book Value (8) $ 311,858 $ 243,471 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 18.41 $ 14.53 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (10) 0.1 0.5 Asset Turnover (11) 2.23 2.77 Return on Assets (12) 5.8 % 5.0 % Return on Equity (13) 16.1 % 11.7 % Return on Invested Capital (16) 12.0 % 10.4 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MYR Group Inc. to EBITDA: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 18,150 $ 12,775 $ 58,759 $ 37,690 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (1,476 ) Net income 18,150 12,775 58,759 36,214 Interest expense, net 619 1,723 4,554 6,221 Income tax expense 7,047 5,461 22,626 14,228 Depreciation and amortization 11,423 11,475 46,453 44,516 EBITDA (4) $ 37,239 $ 31,434 $ 132,392 $ 101,179 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MYR Group Inc. per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per share $ 1.07 $ 0.76 $ 3.48 $ 2.26 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest per share — — — (0.09 ) Net income per share 1.07 0.76 3.48 2.17 Interest expense, net, per share 0.04 0.10 0.27 0.37 Income tax expense per share 0.41 0.33 1.34 0.85 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.67 0.69 2.75 2.67 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 2.19 $ 1.88 $ 7.84 $ 6.06 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 46,541 $ 33,154 $ 175,167 $ 64,899 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (16,885 ) (18,474 ) (44,355 ) (57,828 ) Free Cash Flow (6) $ 29,656 $ 14,680 $ 130,812 $ 7,071

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 429,288 $ 364,471 Goodwill and intangible assets (117,430 ) (121,000 ) Tangible Book Value (9) $ 311,858 $ 243,471 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 25.34 $ 21.75 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (6.93 ) (7.22 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (8) $ 18.41 $ 14.53 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,734 16,649 Plus: common equivalents 206 112 Period End Shares (14) 16,940 16,761





(in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 429,288 $ 364,471 $ 322,984 Plus: total funded debt 29,420 165,824 89,792 Less: cash and cash equivalents (22,668 ) (12,397 ) (7,507 ) Invested Capital (15) $ 436,040 $ 517,898 $ 405,269

(1) Funded debt includes borrowings under our revolving credit facility and the outstanding balances of our outstanding equipment notes.

(2) These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies.

(3) EBI, net of taxes is defined as net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. plus net interest, less the tax impact of net interest. The tax impact of net interest is computed by multiplying net interest by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBI, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing costs.

(4) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare MYR Group Inc. operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of MYR Group Inc. financial statements in evaluating the company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

(5) EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares attributable to MYR Group Inc. outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(6) Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income attributable to MYR Group Inc., cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health.

(7) Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding.

(8) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets at the end of the period from stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the end of the period. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.

(9) Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(10) The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the end of the period.

(11) Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(12) Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(13) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the beginning of the period.

(14) Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common shares outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period.

(15) Invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.

(16) Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBI, net of taxes, less any dividends, by invested capital at the beginning of the period. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation.