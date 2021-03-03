Forbes Recognizes College of DuPage as Top Midsized Employer

/EIN News/ -- Glen Ellyn, Ill., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College of DuPage has been named to Forbes Magazine’s prestigious list of America’s Best Midsized Employers for 2021, ranking second among community colleges, 17th in the education category and 292nd overall.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own.

The ranking is divided into two lists: one for large companies with more than 5,000 U.S. employees and another for midsize companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. COD employs approximately 3,000 faculty and staff members.

“The companies on our list of America’s Best Midsize Employers have risen to the occasion, adapting in ways that benefit both their customers and employees,” said Forbes Careers Staff Writer Kristin Stoller.

COD President Dr. Brian Caputo said the recognition reflects the dedication of faculty and staff to help students achieve their goals and create a culture of caring throughout the entire institution.

“We are deeply grateful for this national recognition by Forbes magazine to be named as a top employer among so many leading organizations across the country,” he said. “Our faculty and staff work extremely hard to meet the needs of our students and collectively create a culture of caring.”

