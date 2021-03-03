Flexion Therapeutics to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Investors” tab on the Flexion Therapeutics website, and a replay will be available online after the call. For those planning to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 855-770-0022 for domestic participants and 908-982-4677 for international participants, with Conference ID #7657415. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott Young

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T: 781-305-7194

syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com