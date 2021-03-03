Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,666 in the last 365 days.

Regency Centers to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) announced today that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET. To listen to the presentation please use the webcast information below.

Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference
Date: Monday, March 8, 2021
Time: 9:45 AM – 10:20 AM ET
Speaker: Lisa Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer
Webcast: 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
Investor Presentation: Regency Centers February 2021 Investor Presentation

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the conference.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Regency Centers to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.