Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,653 in the last 365 days.

DBV Technologies Announces Date Change for Reporting Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Montrouge, France, March 3, 2021

DBV Technologies Announces Date Change for Reporting Full Year 2020 Financial Results

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company has changed the date of its previously scheduled financial results conference call and live audio webcast. The Company will now report its full year 2020 financial results and provide a general corporate update on Thursday, March 11th at 5:00pm ET (11:00pm CET).

The conference call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the reference ID: 50114481.

  • United States: (866) 866-1333                             
  • Canada: (866) 215-5508
  • United Kingdom: 0808 238 9578                       
  • France: 0805 102 604

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies 
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

DBV Technologies Announces Date Change for Reporting Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.