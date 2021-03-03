When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2021 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated levels of copper Company Name: Ridley Block Operations Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Ridley Block Operations is voluntarily recalling three batches of CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx. The product batches have been found to have elevated levels of copper, which is out of specification. With prolonged consumption, the affected product could potentially have adverse health effects on sheep. This recall relates only to CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx with the following batch/lot numbers printed on the package:

PRODUCT NAME Batch/Lot# Item No./Product No. Package Info. CRYSTALYX® Sheep-lyx™ B01769272 7248 125# Block CRYSTALYX® Sheep-lyx™ B01769338 7248 125# Block CRYSTALYX® Sheep-lyx™ B01769344 7248 60# Block

No other batch/lot numbers or other Ridley Block Operations products are involved in this voluntary recall. Only the specific batches and lot numbers of CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx listed above are impacted. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Ridley Block Operations has notified its customers of this voluntary recall. Products matching these batch/lot numbers should be removed from distribution/inventory and discontinued from feeding. Customers are encouraged to call Ridley Block Operations customer service at 1-903-480-0021 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT) for instructions on what to do with affected product inventory.

Customer Service: 1-903-480-0021

Media Contact: press@alltech.com