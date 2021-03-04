NYSDOT to Host Virtual Public Hearing for the Route 51 over Steele Creek Bridge Replacement Project, Village of Ilion, Herkimer County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be holding a virtual Public Hearing on Thursday March 4, 2021 regarding the proposed replacement of the Route 51 bridge over Steele Creek (Otsego Street) in the Village of Ilion, Herkimer County. NYSDOT officials will provide information on the alternatives considered, environmental impacts, proposed property acquisitions and other details of the proposed project.

Starting at 6 p.m. NYSDOT officials will be available for an informal question and answer period. The Hearing, including a formal presentation, will begin at 6:30 pm.

The virtual hearing can be accessed by the following link https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/php?MTID=m45d10406122275738bb0bddc3e083c27 or dial in by calling 1 (518) 549-0500 with access code 1851656639# dial

Additional information can be found at www.dot.ny.gov/RT51SteeleCreekBridge.

Please call (315) 793-2298 for any technical difficulties joining the hearing.

Comments submitted after March 15, 2021 will not be part of the official record:

NYSDOT Region 2

NYS Route 51 Over Steele Creek Project Team

207 Genesee Street, Room 1101

Utica, New York 13501

or via email or phone:

Charles.Dodge@dot.ny.gov

(315) 793-2418

