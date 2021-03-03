» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources releases its 2021 ...

Department of Natural Resources releases its 2021 Census of Missouri Public Water Systems

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 3, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has released its 2021 Census of Missouri Public Water Systems. The annual census report provides details on the volume, source water type, population, chemical characteristics and other information about Missouri’s 2,735 public water systems.

The census report also provides test results for selected chemicals, along with the different types of treatments used by Missouri water systems. This information can be useful to citizens, water system personnel, public officials, consulting engineers and regional planners who want to learn more about their public water system.

The department prepares the census annually as required by Section 640.120 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri. The 2021 Census of Missouri Public Water Systems is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/census.htm.

