Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Lockwood March 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 3, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 20 at S & H Farm Supply, 7 State Rd. A in Lockwood.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.

Accepted:

  • Pesticides
  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Rodenticides
  • Dewormers
  • Fly tags
  • Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

  • Paint
  • Explosives
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Yard waste
  • Electronics
  • Trash
  • Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

  • June 5 – Producers Exchange No. 84, 21127 Hwy 65 in Lincoln
  • June 26 – Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave. in Salisbury
  • Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81 in Kahoka
  • Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville

