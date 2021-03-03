March 3, 2021

Contact: Lora Rakowski, lora.rakowski@maryland.gov 443-797-9883

MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE TO NON-PUBLIC SCHOOLS (EANS) PROGRAM

$35.8 Million in Education Relief Funding Available; Deadline to Submit Application is April 2, 2021

BALTIMORE – (March 3, 2021) – To support the safe opening and operating costs of non-public schools during the pandemic, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has opened applications for the Emergency Assistance to Non-public Schools (EANS) program. More than $35 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding is available to non-public schools, as announced by Governor Larry Hogan in late January. The applications, due by April 2, 2021, can be found at www.marylandpublicschools.org/EANS.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act was signed into law on December 27, 2020 and provides additional funding for States to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in K-12 schools. The CRRSA Act provides $5.4 billion for the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools (EANS) program, which is part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER II) Fund.

Under the EANS program, MSDE was awarded funds to provide services or assistance to eligible non-public schools to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on non-public school students and teachers in the State. Maryland’s EANS program allocation is $35,878,533, including $200,000 for administration.

The Maryland EANS Program webpage is www.marylandpublicschools.org/EANS. The Certification document, Frequently Asked Questions, Technical Assistance, and other program-specific information can be found on the program webpage. To receive services or assistance under the EANS program, an eligible non-public school must submit an application to MSDE. MSDE must prioritize services or assistance to non-public schools that enroll low-income students and are most impacted by COVID-19. Applications are due to MSDE no later than April 2, 2021, at 12:00 am Eastern Standard Time, and submissions must be sent to mdeansprogram.msde@maryland.gov.

