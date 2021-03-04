Cluster POS Announces Record Growth and Strong Momentum for 2021
Cluster, a leader in restaurant management software, concludes its 2020 fiscal year announcing a 33% growth in SaaS revenue over 2019.
Restaurant management software does far more than process transactions and we will raise the bar in 2021 to empower restauranteurs with solutions to innovate, grow and future proof their business.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cluster, a leader in restaurant management software, concludes its 2020 fiscal year announcing a 33% growth in SaaS revenue over 2019. The company’s ability to provide versatile, user-friendly point of sale (POS) software and hardware solutions proved to be a winning combination across the Canadian restaurant industry.
— Mike Benaroch, CEO
The company milestone is a result of adding hundreds of new restaurants to its client roster, including Mr. Puffs Dessert Bar franchise and Montreal’s iconic Beautys Luncheonette. From quick service chains and independent eateries, to fine dining establishments, the simple, yet sophisticated Cluster platform is now utilized in over 1,000 locations.
Additionally in 2020, Cluster debuted its online ordering platform. The unprecedented digital adoption rates of take-out and delivery amidst the COVID-19 pandemic benefited the company and further solidified its position as a leader in restaurant management technology. New online ordering integrations with Piecemeal and DataCandy also strengthened the company’s growing partner network.
“As more restaurant sales move online, the advancement of point of sale technology is critical,” says Mike Benaroch, CEO of Cluster. “Restaurant management software does far more than process transactions and we will raise the bar in 2021 to empower restauranteurs with solutions to innovate, grow and future proof their business.”
About Cluster
Cluster is a leading point of sale technology company providing restaurants with versatile, user-friendly software and hardware solutions. The company’s fully integrated, everything-is-included restaurant management solution supports front and back of house operations by accepting payments, engaging guests, tracking inventory and managing staff. Headquartered in Montreal, Cluster software and hardware solutions are used at over 1,000 locations across Canada. For more information, visit www.clusterpos.com.
