Myanmar protests see deadliest day with 38 killed, says UN envoy

“Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened,” Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said, adding that the total death toll since February 1 was now 50.

Around 1,200 people have been detained, while many relatives are unsure where they are being held, Burgener said.

“Every tool available is needed now to stop this situation,” she said. “We need a unity of the international community, so it’s up to the member states to take the right measures.”

CNN reached out to the ruling military regime via email but has not yet received a response.

Protesters have for weeks been demanding the release of democratically elected officials, including the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who are currently in detention. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD) won a landslide victory in November elections; military leaders allege voter fraud but have provided no proof for their claim.

World leaders have called for Myanmar’s elected leaders to be restored.

“The use of lethal…

