Founder and CEO of Vavoom Brand Luke Battiloro Discusses Overcoming Challenges with Invest Courier

Exclusive interview with Invest Courier discusses Vavoom’s successUTAH, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Vavoom Luke Battiloro knows how to build a successful e-commerce business, having built several successful companies before Vavoom. Battiloro started his career as an entrepreneur with health supplements before investing in CBD. In a recent interview with Invest Courier, a news source offering curated business news and investing tips, Battiloro discussed his unconventional strategy for growing Vavoom.
As one of the first entrepreneurs to break into Vavoom’s unique category, Battiloro has seen extensive growth over the last few years. In his exclusive interview with Feed Voice, Battiloro discussed Neuro hacking and how it has allowed him to overcome challenges in both his personal and professional life.
"Neuro-hacking is the term that I use to describe the training I do for my mind. It’s a pretty broad term, in that sense, but earlier, I was mostly referring to ‘hacking’ into my brain’s stress-response (or the flight-or-fight response, as it’s more often called.) To put it more simply, I want to be able to tap into that reaction that happens when you get yourself into high-stress situations. The one that prompts your body to respond or move in some way — you either stop, fight, or you run away," Battiloro said. But, with experience in growing several successful businesses, Battiloro discussed how to apply Neuro hacking to break barriers in the business industry.
“As an entrepreneur, you have to be open to new things, to innovation. It was exactly because I was willing to push this part of myself that I found my solution for getting Vavoom out there," Battiloro said. “I knew that we had to do something new in order to break through and succeed in the industry. So, we pushed Vavoom directly to consumers and sold it exclusively online. It’s kind of wild and kind of scary, it’s definitely new and never been done before too. But it’s exactly what we needed in order to put our name out there and see the level of success that we did."
Vavoom has overcome the challenges of building a successful business and rising to the top of a $30 billion industry. "We don't want to be just another brand. We thrive on exclusivity and instant brand awareness at the most exciting places around the world," said Battiloro. "Our packaging is instantly recognizable, and people will know they're in the right place for an incredible night when they find us on the top shelf."
About Luke Battiloro
Luke Battiloro is the founder and CEO of Vavoom, whose signature glass container is handcrafted in Milan, Italy, and evokes the figure of a beautiful, young woman stretching skyward. Vavoom aims to bring its Italian influences and benchmark values of beauty and art to life at each step in the design and production process. Additionally, through doing so, Vavoom hopes this product can do more, empowering women around the world to live their lives to their fullest. Battiloro is passionate about every side of the business, from production to engineering, software, technology, design, creativity, and philanthropy. He is involved every step of the way.
