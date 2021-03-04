July Bar Exam to be Conducted Remotely

The July bar exam will be held remotely due to COVID-19.

The next Ohio Bar Exam – scheduled for July 27 and 28 -- will be held remotely, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor announced today.

It will be the third exam to be held using remote technology since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago.

“While there are positive trends on the horizon, the COVID-19 pandemic remains with us,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “We don’t know today what the situation will be in late July and yet we must schedule the exam now. Since safety remains our first priority, we will exercise caution and hold the exam remotely.”

“Remote technology has served us well for the past two exams and has helped keep our courts running statewide. That’s why I’m confident we can go this route again for the bar exam,” the chief justice said.

Last month, the Court tested 361 applicants using remote technology. Results will be released April 30. The bar admissions ceremony for successful applicants meeting all criteria for admission will be hosted remotely May 10.