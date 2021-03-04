Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,487 in the last 365 days.

July Bar Exam to be Conducted Remotely

Image of a woman using a laptop computer

The July bar exam will be held remotely due to COVID-19.

Image of a woman using a laptop computer

The July bar exam will be held remotely due to COVID-19.

The next Ohio Bar Exam – scheduled for July 27 and 28 -- will be held remotely, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor announced today.

It will be the third exam to be held using remote technology since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago.

“While there are positive trends on the horizon, the COVID-19 pandemic remains with us,” Chief Justice O’Connor said.  “We don’t know today what the situation will be in late July and yet we must schedule the exam now.  Since safety remains our first priority, we will exercise caution and hold the exam remotely.”

“Remote technology has served us well for the past two exams and has helped keep our courts running statewide. That’s why I’m confident we can go this route again for the bar exam,” the chief justice said.

Last month, the Court tested 361 applicants using remote technology.  Results will be released April 30. The bar admissions ceremony for successful applicants meeting all criteria for admission will be hosted remotely May 10.

You just read:

July Bar Exam to be Conducted Remotely

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.