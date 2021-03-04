DEQ Director names new Industrial Siting Admini...

Statewide, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director, Todd Parfitt has named Colin McKee as the new Industrial Siting Division (ISD) Administrator.

McKee's previous experience includes eight years as a policy advisory for former Governor Matt Mead where he played an integral role in the successful roll out of the Governor's energy strategies. Additionally, he was a member of the Department of Interior's Royalty Policy Committee and co-chair of their Economics Subcommittee, and the governor's representative on the Wyoming Community Development Authority Board and the Congestion-Mitigation Air Quality Committee.

More recently, McKee has been DEQ's Senior Policy Advisor for the last two years and has been serving as the interim ISD Administrator since December 1, 2020.

"Colin brings excellent credentials and agency experience to his new position," said Parfitt. "His solid background working on complex issues for the state along with his familiarity with the Industrial Siting Division will be a tremendous asset to DEQ, the regulated community and citizens of Wyoming."

Parfitt added that McKee started as the new ISD Administrator on March 1.

###