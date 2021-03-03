New Hampshire to Offer Uniform Bar Examination Remotely on July 27 and 28, 2021 Bar examination to be held online due to COVID-19

CONCORD, NH — Due to public health concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire UBE examination will be administered remotely on July 27 and 28, 2021. The application deadline is May 1, 2021.

More information is available from the Office of Bar Admissions on the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website or see: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/nhbar/index.htm

