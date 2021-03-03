Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,486 in the last 365 days.

New Hampshire to Offer Uniform Bar Examination Remotely on July 27 and 28, 2021

New Hampshire to Offer Uniform Bar Examination Remotely on July 27 and 28, 2021 Bar examination to be held online due to COVID-19

 

CONCORD, NH — Due to public health concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire UBE examination will be administered remotely on July 27 and 28, 2021. The application deadline is May 1, 2021. 

More information is available from the Office of Bar Admissions on the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website or see: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/nhbar/index.htm

###

Media Contact: Tammy L. Jackson Communications Office NH Supreme Court Concord, NH 03301 tjackson@courts.state.nh.us 603.475.9218

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

New Hampshire to Offer Uniform Bar Examination Remotely on July 27 and 28, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.