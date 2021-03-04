American Leadership Forum Great Valley Chapter Recognizes Outstanding Leaders at Awards Event
American Leadership Forum, one of the country’s largest organizations supporting the growth and development of future community leaders has announced their...MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Leadership Forum (ALF), one of the country’s largest organizations supporting the growth and development of future community leaders has announced their first Leadership in Action awards. This virtual event, to be held on March 18th at 6 PM on You Tube, is an opportunity for ALF alumni, or Senior Fellows, to come together for the first time in over a year to recognize the efforts of their fellow community leaders who have exemplified the ALF mission over the last twelve months.
Erika Mendoza, ALF Board Member and event chair is excited to build upon this event. “ALF offers leadership opportunities to both established and emerging leaders. Each year, ALF hand-selects nearly two dozen leaders in business, government and non-profit organizations from Merced, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus Counties. They come together and have difficult conversations, to learn from each other, and to create a more robust peer-to-peer network, focused on tackling community issues in a non-intimidating, welcoming environment. We feel this event is a celebration of civility, community, and an opportunity to connect in a meaningful way. I’m personally very excited to celebrate the good happening around us”.
Each of the six honorees were nominated by a group of their peers. Those individuals will be recognized on March 18th. Honorees were selected between ALF’s three county region, as well as two others who are receiving our “Heart of ALF” Award, which goes to two individuals who have exemplified the ALF mission since its inception over the years.
The winners of the 2021 American Leadership Forum “Leadership in Action” Award are:
● Wendy Byrd, President, NAACP Modesto/Stanislaus Chapter - Modesto, CA
● Marian Martino, Retired, President, Martino Graphic Designs, Inc. – Modesto, CA
● Andre Griggs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Restorative Justice League – Merced, CA
● Ryan Haggerty, Owner, President and Contractor, Haggerty Construction – Stockton, CA
The recipients of the “Heart of ALF” Award are:
● Mathew Francis, President, Pacific Rim Advisory Group – Modesto, CA
● Wendy Spencer, Senior Director, American Leadership Forum – Great Valley Chapter, Inc. – Merced, CA
Amy Wolfe, Interim Executive, sees the immense value in an event like this in our current climate “This (event) is an incredible opportunity for us to come together and recognize the incredible contributions of our Senior Fellows in supporting our communities. Now, more than ever, we need to highlight the stories of how our network is leading, inspiring and making a difference. We will honor individuals that embody our shared core values of diversity, inclusiveness, civility, engagement and respect”.
An event of this magnitude would not be possible without the generosity of businesses and individuals. This event has been sponsored by the following organizations:
● Signature Title – River Islands
● Diamond – Delicato Family Wines, Holt of California, Port of Stockton, and Rizo Lopez Foods
● Gold – Collins Electrical Company, Morgan Stanley, and University of California, Merced
For a complete list of sponsors, visit www.alfgreatvalley.org.
To view the awards on March 18th at 6:00 pm, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHUXj8PKQOtanqTyDqJ0WcA
For more information on American Leadership Forum, visit www.alfnational.org. For more on the Great Valley chapter, visit www.alfgreatvalley.org
About American Leadership Forum
The American Leadership Forum joins and strengthens diverse leaders to serve the common good. We do this through a year-long Fellows Program in each Chapter’s community in which leaders can engage in dialogue, differ, and build relationships. ALF strengthens Fellows’ capacity to address public issues collaboratively and builds a strong leadership network to work for positive change in the communities we serve.
