TYLER BRAY, LEADING ONLINE ENTREPRENEUR, FOUNDER OF TK TRAILER PARTS, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Tyler Bray Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.
DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
Tyler Bray, a worldwide leading online entrepreneur and influential Managing Partner of TK TRAILER PARTS, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series. Tyler Bray of TK TRAILER PARTS joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Tyler Bray discusses new initiatives at TK TRAILER PARTS, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Tyler Bray joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Tyler Bray has been named to US Reporter’s 30 Under 30. His company has been listed on the Inc 5k three times. He is regularly published in Forbes and numerous smaller publications. Tyler Bray says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really interesting. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about the trailer parts space, entrepreneurship and new initiatives at TK TRAILER PARTS.” Tyler Bray continues, “Our success at the company is a true testament to the team and culture that we have built at TK TRAILER PARTS, and it was a real honor to have been invited on the show.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Tyler Bray was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially entrepreneurs, auto shops, and people in the transportation industry can learn from the leadership position of TK TRAILER PARTS in the space. Tyler Bray is a leading force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how TK TRAILER PARTS is forging a new path of leadership in the space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview
Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and
many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.
In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices
in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
