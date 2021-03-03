Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (2 March 2021)

Eighteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, fourteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other four patients are from a Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, eighty-three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Southern (81), and Central (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,344 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2,884.