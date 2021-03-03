Meza Files Legislation To Prevent Apartments From Being Without Power Longer Than Six Hours During Rolling Blackouts

by: Rep. Meza, Thresa "Terry"

03/03/2021

AUSTIN -- State Rep. Terry Meza (Irving) on Tuesday filed legislation which would prohibit apartment complexes from being subject to multi-day power outages during rolling blackouts or large power-shedding events.

Meza's bill, House Bill 2638, will require the public utility commission to promulgate rules prohibiting any electric utility, municipally-owned utility, or electric cooperative from keeping a multifamily property with more than 25 units without power for longer than six hours.

"Many of my constituents live in apartment complexes. During Winter Storm Uri, thousands of my constituents were without power for more than 24 hours. Some were without power for two to three days," Meza said.

"There were many unintended consequences to keeping apartment complexes without power for more than six hours that we witnessed in Texas two weeks ago," Meza said.

"When you take power away from complexes of 25 or more apartment units during a freeze, the likelihood that pipes will freeze across the complex become greater, because there is no heat. As a result, many Texans living in apartments weren't just without power for several days, but also without water. In some cases, apartment residents saw their units flood when pipes burst," Meza said.

"When HB 2638 becomes law, apartment complexes and apartment residents will have greater protection during rolling blackouts," Meza continued.

Contact: Vince Leibowitz

Contact Info