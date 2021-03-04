Powerful Tools to Accelerate and Track Strategic Growth
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies PRM supports rapid revenue recovery by increasing speed and accountability for physician relations and liaison teams
Re-engineered trackerPLUS PRM is the platform that hospital, health system and medical group leaders use to speed up and streamline their team's success in delivering measurable, strategic growth.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has launched enhancements to their trackerPLUS physician relationship manager (PRM) platform to increase speed and accountability for outreach teams focused on rapid recovery of revenue and market share lost during the COVID-19 crisis.
— Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer
Moving into the firm’s 20th year in business, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has sharpened their strategic growth toolkit for organizations to relaunch and recover profitable service lines and return to sustainable, strategic growth
"We operate at the intersection of strategy, sales, growth and execution. This is where we provide healthcare leaders with both a strategic view of growth opportunities and visibility into the issues that could derail their growth," said Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer. "Re-engineering our PRM, trackerPLUS speeds up and streamlines access to real-time market intelligence and referral activity, builds in accountability for fixing service line access barriers, and measures results from their outreach team’s initiatives.”
The disruption of the pandemic raised the bar for service line performance. Tiller-Hewitt clients are moving the needle on strategic growth recovery by embracing laser-focused data analytics, lean process improvement and retooled outreach teams.
Tiller-Hewitt’s proven programs deliver strategic growth and measurable results: improving physician engagement, minimizing leakage, maximizing network utilization, protecting market share, and growing strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
Access key strategic growth programs and resources at tillerhewitt.com:
● Strategic growth readiness assessments
● Network optimization and care consolidation
● COVID-10 relaunch and recovery resources
● Data analytics and referral tracking tools
● Physician engagement, rapid ramp-up and retention
● Physician liaison outreach programs and training
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies works with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, watch this video or visit tillerhewitt.com.
