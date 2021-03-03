Jason Freskos Discusses the Future of Yoga in 2021 and Beyond
Yoga instructor Jason Freskos recently discussed the future of yoga in 2021 and beyond.STINSON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of yoga is uncertain. Similar to most other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the yoga space. The doors of yoga studios have been shuttered, and many yogis have lost motivation with at-home yoga courses. However, this doesn't mean the yoga industry is disappearing. Yoga instructor Jason Freskos recently explained that the yoga space is an adaptive one, and the future of yoga may look different, but it's not going anywhere.
"Yoga is said to date back to around 2700 B.C.," Jason Freskos said. "We can guarantee a single pandemic isn't going to disrupt the space permanently. That said, modern yoga as we know it will experience some changes due to the pandemic this year and likely in years to come."
Jason Freskos explained that returning to traditional indoor group classes will take time. Some studios have been permanently closed, and others expect to return soon. Jason Freskos added that we could also expect to see many yogis hesitant to return until the pandemic has fully passed.
We can expect to see several significant changes when these yoga studios do reopen. Jason Freskos explained that he foresees online sign-ups and check-ins for classes, online payment, and reduced class sizes. Yogis may also be asked to bring all of their own supplies, including mats, blocks, towels, etc.
"Some of the changes the yoga space will see have nothing to do with the pandemic at all," Jason Freskos said. "A major positive change we're seeing is more diversity in the yoga space."
Jason Freskos explained that currently, 72 percent of yoga practitioners are women. However, the number of Americans practicing yoga grew by 50 percent between the years 2012 and 2016. During those years, the number of men doing yoga increased from 4 million to 10 million.
"We're not just seeing more men entering the yoga space, we're seeing people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and financial standings," Jason Freskos said. "This is proof that yoga isn't going anywhere, as the positivity of the practice itself has the ability to grow despite any setbacks."
Jason Freskos stated that certain yoga instructors, including himself, are currently offering yoga courses free of charge to those who can't afford other classes. Other instructors are reaching out to communities that have never experienced the benefits of yoga. Jason Freskos finished by stating that the practice of yoga is undoubtedly experiencing some setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, those pushing yoga forward are proving the future will be brighter than ever before.
