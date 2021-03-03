Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup Recommends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Confirms it is Safe and Effective

Workgroup “Recommends unanimously that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be used in our states”

Endorses the transparency and objectivity of the process, and the rigor, validity and reliability of the federal analyses

Johnson & Johnson becomes the third vaccine supported for use by the Workgroup; initial shipments of the vaccine were received this week

SACRAMENTO – The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has completed its review of the federal process and concluded the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for use in the Western States. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington Tuesday evening, making the J&J vaccine the third COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Initial shipments of the vaccine were received this week.

Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October. The Workgroup, made up of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has concurrently and independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccinations. It will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines as they go through the federal process.

Statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom:

With the authorization of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, we now have three remarkable vaccines that offer 100 percent protection from death and hospitalizations. We have administered 9.5 million vaccines in California thus far, and we’re building a system that will allow us to vaccinate people as quickly as supply becomes available. There is truly light at the end of the tunnel.

Statement from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak:

With the review of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has again come together to ensure we have a safe, effective vaccine available to our residents. Their review of this vaccine should give Nevadans added confidence to say ‘yes’ to any of the three vaccines offered.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccine is crucial as we continue our response and efforts to protect the health of our communities and our state. I am so proud of the work being done on the ground at vaccination sites statewide – almost 670,000 doses administered – and I offer my gratitude and thanks to all of those working for their fellow Nevadans.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives us additional flexibility as we strive to reach all Nevadans. This vaccine is easy to use, ship and store, which will help our partners in their mission to reach all our residents. Thank you to my fellow governors for sharing your expertise as we all work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee:

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup gives us further confidence around the safety and efficacy of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. With the delivery of the J & J vaccine this week, and overall increase in the number of vaccine doses coming to Washington, we have increased our capacity to get vaccine to all parts of the state. We are making good progress on vaccination rates, and this third vaccine will help our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Statement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown:

After thorough scientific review by doctors and health experts, we now have three safe and effective vaccines available for Oregonians. And, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators and vaccinate individuals in a single dose, it gives us the ability to vaccinate even more people. We will work to distribute vaccines as quickly and equitably as possible as we move forward to vaccinate seniors, people with underlying health conditions, frontline workers, and all Oregonians.

