Decision Diagnostics Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 16, 2021; click here to submit trade information​

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTCBB: DECN) investors that acquired shares between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020. Investors have until March 16, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Decision Diagnostics made misleading and false statements to the market. Decision Diagnostics failed to develop a COVID-19 test that was viable in any form, and failed to develop one that could detect the COVID-19 virus within one minute. Decision Diagnostics was not capable of meeting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s EUA testing requirements in regard to its purported COVID-19 test. Despite Decision Diagnostic’s inability to meet these FDA requirements, the Company touted an unrealistic time to market for its tests. Decision Diagnostic’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising