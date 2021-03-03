Former HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary C. Lamar Seats Joins Greystone

Seats to Continue Momentum of Greystone’s #1 FHA Platform as Senior Vice President, FHA Production

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that C. Lamar Seats has joined as Senior Vice President, FHA Production, effective immediately. In this role, Seats will oversee origination teams at Greystone handling multifamily, affordable housing and construction finance via HUD-insured programs.

Mr. Seats joins Greystone from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Multifamily Housing Programs for three years, overseeing $21 billion in production in FY2020. He was previously a Managing Director at M&T Realty Capital Corporation and served as Chief Executive officer of Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC upon acquisition by Enterprise Community Investment Inc, where he was Senior Vice President and head of the mortgage banking group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Seats worked in commercial loan roles at Reilly Mortgage Group, Wells Fargo Bank, Bankers Trust Company, and USF&G Corporation.

Greystone currently ranks as the #1 FHA commercial mortgage provider for 2020, having originated over $5 billion in multifamily and healthcare loans last year, representing the largest market share of all commercial lenders.

“After gaining critical experience in public service and seeing the dedication and impact of HUD’s role in multifamily housing, working with the Greystone team is a natural next step,” said Mr. Seats. “The working relationship between FHA and Greystone continues to thrive, helping to finance billions in needed housing. I am thrilled with the opportunity to further grow and expand Greystone’s FHA lending platform.”

“Lamar is highly respected in the industry, and I am beyond excited for the potential in growing our FHA lending capabilities with his expertise and guidance,” added Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA Lending Group, and to whom Mr. Seats reports. “After the record-breaking momentum of last year, we hope to continue to build out our industry-leading platform with Lamar’s leadership.”

