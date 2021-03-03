Electronic Health Record Software Company Launches Scholarship Essay Contest

Five $500 scholarships to be awarded to eligible college students

/EIN News/ -- Danbury, CT, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigmund Software, producer of innovative software solutions to support behavioral health and addiction treatment providers, today announced the launch of a scholarship essay contest. As a member of the healthcare technology industry, Sigmund Software recognizes the importance of education, technology, and lifelong learning. The company also understands that the cost of attending college can deter those passionate about education. To help relieve this financial burden, Sigmund Software will select five winners across the nation to receive a $500 scholarship to be used for educational purposes.

Learn more about the Sigmund Software scholarship here: https://www.sigmundsoftware.com/sigmund-software-scholarship-essay-contest/

The Sigmund Software scholarship is open to all students currently attending and in good standing at an institution in the United States. Applicants must be enrolled in a relevant program of study such as nursing, healthcare (including paraprofessional), IT, computer engineering, health informatics, health information management, or healthcare technology. The selected winners must address one of three essay prompts centered on healthcare technology and higher education. Sigmund Software aims to make it easier for passionate students to attend college and gain the knowledge and experience necessary to successfully enter the workforce.

“This scholarship reflects Sigmund Software’s commitment to the diversity of people, ideas and disciplines by encouraging students to consider employment in fields related to the work of healthcare technology and assisting them in furthering their education,” said Philip Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Applications for the Sigmund Software scholarship must be submitted by Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Five winners will be selected on June 15, and will be notified by the organization directly. The awarded scholarship funds are to be used for educational expenses including tuition, housing, books, and other fees.

About Sigmund Software

Sigmund Software was founded with the mission to develop, distribute, and support the behavioral health and addiction treatment community. The company’s founding team has a strong background in the community, as well as software development, which provides the knowledge to create solutions that truly work for their customers. Sigmund Software offers solutions created specifically for streamlining practices and cost structures in both public and private sectors. Their solutions are used by organizations including inpatient hospitals, adolescent psychiatric hospitals, community mental health centers, residential programs, partial hospitalization programs, and outpatient providers.

