Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,481 in the last 365 days.

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2021 was $52.52, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 5.4% and 53.9%, respectively. These compare with the 4.0% and 14.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2021, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 16.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 16.8% at the end of 2020 and 24.1% at February 29, 2020.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2021 was $37.65, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.8% and 61.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2021 were as follows:

Information Technology 27.8 %
Industrials 23.2 %
Materials 16.4 %
Consumer Discretionary 10.7 %
Financials 9.6 %
Energy 4.7 %
Real Estate 3.5 %
Communication Services 2.0 %
Health Care 1.4 %
Utilities 0.4 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2021 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 8.1 %
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.1 %
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.9 %
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.5 %
NVIDIA Corporation 3.4 %
Lightspeed POS Inc. 3.2 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.1 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 %
Square, Inc. 2.7 %
Mastercard Incorporated 2.7 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.