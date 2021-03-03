Menon Announces Preliminary Results of Growth Performance Test Using MrFeed® in Poultry Diets With Largest U.S. Producer

/EIN News/ -- Results Show Animals Fed Diet Including MrFeed® Exhibit Increased Growth and Decreased Mortality



San Diego, CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Menon Renewable Products ("Menon" or the "Company"), a global leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced today preliminary results from a trial conducted with one of the world’s largest food companies, on poultry fed a diet including Menon’s proprietary MrFeed® ingredient. Results indicate increased growth and survivability without the use of antibiotics. Additionally, birds fed diets with MrFeed® appeared to have significantly healthier internal organs at the conclusion of the trial.

The trial included four groups of 4-pound broiler chickens, in which three groups were fed diets that included MrFeed® Pro50 C, a functional feed ingredient designed for poultry diets. The fourth group was fed a control diet. The trial was designed to study growth performance including average weight and feed conversion ratio (FCR). The chickens in three groups with diets that included MrFeed® Pro50 C showed increased average weight of 2.76%, 2% and 0.88% when compared to the control diet over a period of 33 days. The FCR of the three MrFeed® groups was reduced by 2.84%, 1.89% and 1.42% when compared to the control group.

A parallel trial took place where the birds were challenged with necrotic enteritis (NE), a clinical illness common to broiler chickens that leads to increased flock mortality. The trial, which lasted 32 days, included three test groups, one that was fed a control diet while the other two were fed diets that included MrFeed® Pro50 C at 5% and 10% inclusion levels. In both groups that were fed MrFeed® Pro50 C, the survivability of the chickens was 99%, as compared to the control group that was 96%.

"This is yet another illustration of how our functional feed ingredient MrFeed® increases growth in animals while promoting overall health without the use of antibiotics,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. “Working with such a large and well-respected food producer, we were able to not only measure MrFeed®’s effectiveness on metrics such as growth and survivability, but we were able to have conversations about scalability and what it will take to introduce MrFeed® as a leading alternative to traditional animal diets on a global scale. While the increases in growth may not seem significant for their face value, when adjusted for the scale at which broiler chickens are produced, 2-3% can be extremely significant. When looking at survivability, adding 3% could mean hundreds of thousands, if not millions more healthy chickens through the introduction of MrFeed®.”

In addition to the increase in growth and survivability, the Company was able to successfully demonstrate that waste from the producer’s processing plant could be converted into MrFeed®. If commercially scaled, the poultry producer that conducted the study would be able to significantly reduce its production costs with the introduction of MrFeed® as a leading ingredient in its animal feed.

MrFeed® replaces various grains, animal byproducts (such as blood plasma, fish meal, etc.), protein concentrates, enzymes, growth promoters, and other additives to create a safe, nutritious and effective finished feed solution. The CelTherm® process delivers a unique, abundant and sustainable feed ingredient that meets growing worldwide demand while eliminating the need for antibiotics in poultry feed.

MrFeed® Pro50 C is one of Menon’s four new functional ingredient products to serve various animal feed markets including shrimp, finfish, poultry, and swine. These innovative ag-biotech products significantly enhance animal growth and survival and promote health while reducing the carbon footprint resulting from current animal feed practices.

About Menon Renewable Products:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc. (Menon) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Suresh Menon and is based in San Diego, CA. Menon has developed a patented process that converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient under the brand name MrFeed®. The ingredient not only overcomes anti-nutritional factors in many animal feed products, but also replaces various grains, related proteins, animal by-products, fishmeal and other components. MrFeed® meets increasing worldwide demand for an abundant, sustainable, cost competitive and renewable source of animal feed. MrFeed® has been proven in aquaculture, poultry and swine (with other animal species currently under testing) and has demonstrated superior performance when compared to traditional feeds in the areas of survivability, growth, disease remediation, FCR and overall animal health.

About MrFeed ®

MrFeed ® represents a disruptive technology that will significantly enhance animal growth and gut health. Through inclusion of a spectrum of unique prebiotics, nucleotides and peptides, MrFeed® enhances digestibility, promotes animal health and reduces the need for antibiotics and other disease remediation treatments. By utilizing agricultural and related by-products, MrFeed® reduces environmental pressure caused by overuse of unsustainable animal feed ingredients (such as fish meal).

