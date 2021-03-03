Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Barrick International Advisory Board Issues Statement on Vernon Jordan

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Chairman of Barrick’s International Advisory Board, has issued the following statement:

We at Barrick Gold Corporation are deeply saddened by the death of Vernon Jordan.

One of America’s leading civil rights leaders, Vernon served on the company’s International Advisory Board since its inception over two decades ago. He was a vigorous and effective participant in all Advisory Board debates that concerned the company, its future, its employees and the social and political environments in which Barrick operates around the world.

We shall miss his brilliance, great good humour and sound judgement he brought to bear on all subjects under Board consideration and we shall remember him with affection and respect as a valuable colleague and a loyal friend.

