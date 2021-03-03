I-64 Institute EB & WB entrance ramp closure planned for routine bridge maintenance March 8 to March 26

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the I-64 Institute eastbound and westbound entrance ramp (Exit 50), from WV Route 25 in Institute, will undergo necessary bridge maintenance activities that will require the closure of the ramp to all traffic beginning Monday morning, March 8, 2021, at 7 am until Friday evening, March 26, 2021, at 5 pm. This will be a continual closure.

The Institute exit ramps, both eastbound and westbound, will remain open to traffic.

Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route in advance of this necessary ramp closure period in order for the required bridge maintenance to be safely performed.

Possible alternate routes would include WV 25 east to the Dunbar I-64 interchange (Exit 53), or WV 25 west to the Nitro I-64 Interchange (Exit 45).​