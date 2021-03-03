Pluribus Networks Unveils “Partners First” Program to Drive Customer Value and Partner Profitability in the Hybrid-Multi-Cloud Era

New program focused on simplicity, maximizing revenue and margin as the disaggregated switching market accelerates in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in SDN automation and disaggregated networking, announced the “ Pluribus Partners First ” program, a new, simplified global partner program that will make it easier than ever for partners and customers to acquire and deploy cost effective and scalable networks based on software defined networking (SDN) and disaggregated networking. Built atop an already thriving partner program, Pluribus Partners First will position the entire Pluribus global partner ecosystem, including Distributors, Value Added Resellers (VARs), Systems Integrators (SIs) and Service Providers (SPs), to provide customer value in the modern open networking & hybrid-multi-cloud era.

Within the data center switching market, disaggregated switching is considered the fastest growing segment in what analysts predict will be a data center hardware/software resurgence in 2021. Pluribus’ Netvisor® ONE operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN software are increasingly being viewed as the most cost-effective and operationally efficient approach to modernize, automate and virtualize mission critical single site and multi-site data center networks. Approximately 350 global customers have deployed Pluribus solutions in their mission critical private cloud infrastructure to date across service providers, enterprise and public sector institutions. Combining partner expertise with Pluribus’ technology and support will maximize sales opportunities and profitability while delivering an unmatched customer experience and driving repeat business.

“Undoubtedly, resellers experienced significant disruption in 2020, with the global pandemic delaying many data center projects and consolidation among open networking vendors creating unexpected friction for partners,” said Kumar Srikantan, CEO of Pluribus Networks. “The year ahead looks much more promising and the push to refresh data centers as they become more distributed is once again in full force. While we’ve been a partner-centric organization for many years, we want to make it even simpler, more transparent and more profitable for partners to take advantage of disaggregated networking and SDN. We believe the Pluribus Partners First Program presents an outstanding opportunity for our existing partners and those looking to tap into the market.”

The structure of the Pluribus Partners First Program is designed to be simple and accessible for multiple types of partners, and to enable partners to expand their level of engagement and skills. Pluribus Silver Partners will obtain fundamental sales and technical proficiencies in Pluribus core products to enable initial sales of the Pluribus disaggregated networking and SDN fabric solutions. Gold Partners will build expertise to position Pluribus consistently into more complex deals, establish a service practice, have access to MDF and to advanced partner sales & technical staff that are highly-qualified to design networks based on Pluribus solutions.

In addition to providing modern fabric-based and SDN-automated data center network solutions, Pluribus also offers partners a number of other avenues to generate revenue including Network Packet Broker , Layer 1 Lab Automation and Metro Ethernet Cloud Services solutions. For any of these use cases Pluribus can be deployed on bare metal switches from Dell Technologies, Edgecore, Celestica and Champion ONE and Pluribus also offers its own line of Freedom™ 9000 Series of switches for partners who prefer turnkey solutions.

“Pluribus Networks’ controllerless SDN technology helps customers take control of the pace of their network transformation, as they’re not forced to rip and replace their spine/core network layer. Pluribus helps customers simplify and automate their networking infrastructure while allowing it to achieve scale within a single data center or multiple data centers seamlessly. Infinity ICT is looking forward to helping South Korean customers solve their networking challenges with Pluribus Networks.” - Byung Min, executive director, Infinity ICT.

“EPS is excited to see this program upgrade and continue our journey providing high value yet cost-effective disaggregated solutions in partnership with Pluribus. We appreciate that Pluribus strives to put customers and partners first and are excited to drive Pluribus solutions into the market including the Netvisor ONE operating system software running on Edgecore white box switches. We believe there is significant customer demand for modern, Linux-based disaggregated alternatives enhanced by SDN-automation versus legacy box-by-box networking solutions.” - Colin Lynch, CEO EPS Global

“Grupo ICA is excited to see the new Pluribus Partners First Program come to life. As both a Dell partner and a Pluribus Gold partner focused in Spain we have worked closely with Pluribus on a number of strategic engagements. We have seen great success with this partnership, especially in multi-site data center networking opportunities with the Netvisor ONE OS and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric running on Dell PowerSwitch Data Center Open Networking Switches,” - Leonardo García Álvarez, Director Comercial, Grupo ICA

“Circle B is excited to join the Pluribus Partners First Program and to continue to drive disruptive hyper-scale solutions into the market in EMEA. Pluribus Netvisor ONE OS and Adaptive Cloud Fabric SDN software are valued additions to Circle B's integrated Open Compute Project (OCP) infrastructure solutions, adding a stable and open network operating system that is very easy to deploy, automated and centrally managed. Pluribus solutions can be used in critical environments such as telecom operator networks and data centers, enabling Circle B to transform existing customers with installed disaggregated networks and complete the open network operating software portfolio required for our current white-box hardware partners,” - Menno Kortekaas, CTO, Circle B

“Demand for disaggregated data center networking solutions continues to increase among cloud providers, service providers and enterprises throughout Russia. As one of the largest broad-line IT distributors in Russia, our partnership with Pluribus Networks enables us to help our resellers and their customers build highly automated and scalable networks, adding significant value as businesses execute digital transformation. Marvel is pleased to be part of the Pluribus Partners First program and we are looking forward to continuing our fruitful relationship,” said Sergey Lapko, Chief Commercial Officer, Marvel Distribution.

