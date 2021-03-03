/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Increases Brand Protection with the Combination of Artificial Intelligence and NanoSeal Ecosystem

With the recent acquisition of AI specialist arago and the completion of its NanoSeal® Backend System, the Company offers a consistent end-to-end tool to improve the direct link between brands and consumers.

Geneva, Switzerland – March 3, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the expansion of its products and services portfolio for brands protection with the combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and NanoSeal secure Near Field Communication (secure NFC) technology.

WISeKey’s NanoSeal ecosystem now includes a complete product authentication server and database management. The cloud-based NanoSeal Backend System (NBS) adds additional layers of security and enables WISeKey to provide a turnkey service to brands and Systems Integrators (SI). Combined with the Company’s AI technology, brands and SI can now efficiently exploit the vast amount of strategic consumer data collected by the NanoSealRT NFC tags to deliver Authentic Consumer Engagement.

WISeKey’s NanoSealRT secure NFC chip provides brands with a significant advantage by turning any static object into an active and communicating device. When a consumer interacts with this NFC-enabled object through any NFC-enabled Android or Apple smartphone, not only the object authenticity can be checked, but a direct communication immediately starts between the consumer and the brand. From this point, the marketing options become limitless. Brands can engage their customers and grow their revenue. The consumer experience is also enriched by the digital transformation of the link to the brands.

“NanoSeal ecosystem is a unique proposition on the market today that combines so many distinct features dedicated to empowering true and secure digital transformation for brands to deploy active product protection and digitally engage consumers,” said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. “The addition of arago’s AI is another significant breakthrough in the brand protection and consumer engagement area. For more than two decades, WISeKey has been a recognized and innovative stakeholder in the digital security market. This new announcement confirms such a positioning.”

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, will be presenting the Company’s AI and brand protection technologies in a webinar organized by Oracle about “Time of Modern Finance: How AI Changes the Rule of the Game for Finance” on March 4, 2021, 4:00 pm CET. To register and learn more, click the link: https://www.oracle.com/ch-fr/corporate/ai-webinar-series/ .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

