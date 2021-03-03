Construction Start of $530 Million Major Transmission Project

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced construction began on New York Energy Solution, a $530 million project to upgrade energy transmission from Rensselaer County to Dutchess County with a new 345-kilovolt transmission line across 54.5 miles. The project - announced in the Governor's 2021 State of the State address - is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable energy to higher demand areas across the state. The project will stimulate the local and regional economies by creating and supporting clean-energy construction jobs. Developed by New York Transco, this project puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

"The development of a clean, reliable transmission system for New York is key to combatting climate change and achieving our nation-leading clean energy goals," Governor Cuomo said. "This project is an integral part of a new energy superhighway that's being built to move electricity across the state more efficiently - while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies."

Following the recent receipt of State approvals, New York Transco today commenced construction on the first phase of the New York Energy Solution electric transmission project. Construction activities will commence at the Churchtown Switching Station in Claverack, Columbia County. The first phase of construction includes the installation of a temporary bypass electric line and rebuilding of the existing Churchtown Switching Station. Phase II work, which comprises all other aspects of the project, was recently filed for regulatory review.

The New York Energy Solution transmission project, owned by New York Transco, will help alleviate electricity bottlenecks that currently exist and allow for greater use of clean energy produced upstate, while also improving grid resiliency and storm hardening. It will upgrade and replace existing 80-year-old structures with about 230 fewer, more modern structures. The project will be in existing electric transmission corridors or on adjacent utility-owned land in the Town of Schodack in Rensselaer County; the Towns of Stuyvesant, Stockport, Ghent, Claverack, Livingston, Gallatin, and Clermont in Columbia County; and the Towns of Milan, Clinton, and Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County. The project is anticipated to be in-service by the end of 2023.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the project at its February 11, 2021 meeting. Governor Cuomo unveiled the proposal as part of his plan to reimagine, rebuild, and renew New York in his 2021 State of the State, as part of a package of transmission projects across the state that will form New York's Green Energy Superhighway — 250 miles of planned investments that will create opportunities to maximize the use of renewable energy for parts of the state that rely heavily on fossil fuel plants.

New York Transco President Victor Mullin said, "We are very excited to begin construction of this historic project and thank Governor Cuomo for his vision and dedication to bolster New York State's transmission network. We also greatly appreciate all the time, effort and coordination with the local communities to get this project to this major milestone."

Transco said the project will work with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to use skilled union workers to replace and upgrade existing transmission infrastructure in portions of Rensselaer, Columbia, and Dutchess counties. When completed, the project will help relieve transmission system congestion and facilitate a more efficient and reliable flow of renewable energy from upstate resources to customers.

Governor Cuomo's nation-leading climate agenda is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy as New York State recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality.

The transmission upgrade project also builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy including over $4 billion invested in 91 large-scale renewable projects across the state, the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector, a commitment to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035, and 1,800 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, while ensuring that at least 35 percent with a goal of 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities and advancing progress towards the state's 2025 energy efficiency target of reducing on-site energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs in end-use savings.

About New York Transco New York Transco is a New York-based owner and developer of bulk power transmission facilities with a mission to develop electric transmission solutions that reduce energy prices, facilitate renewable energy, and ensure system reliability. Completed projects include Ramapo to Rock Tavern, Frasers-Coopers Corners and Staten Island Unbottling. New York Transco is the developer of the New York Energy Solution (NYES) and the Rock Tavern to Sugarloaf (RTS) projects.