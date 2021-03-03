Vaccination Sites Open in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester & Yonkers

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the opening of the New York State-FEMA mass vaccination sites in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. These sites are part of New York State's ongoing efforts to fight vaccine hesitancy and bring the vaccine to communities underserved by traditional health care institutions. Eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Appointments are available to eligible New Yorkers within the host county, with the exception of the Albany site which also serves residents from Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties. Appointments can also be made by visiting the sites as supply allows.

"As we receive more vaccine supply we are continuing to prioritize equitable distribution and access for eligible New Yorkers and these community-based mass vaccination sites will help us reach the underserved communities that have suffered the most from this pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine works, but only if we take it. I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to sign up for an appointment and get the shot as quickly as possible so that we can finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

With the support of FEMA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense and other federal agencies, these sites will mobilize federal clinical and non-clinical staff and contractors who will work with the National Guard, New York State, local leaders, and community-based organizations to establish and operate these sites. Each location will be tailored to meet the needs of the specific community it is serving.

Site locations are as follows:

Albany, Schenectady, Troy: Washington Avenue Armory 195 Washington Avenue Albany, NY

Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Buffalo: Delavan Grider Community Center 877 East Delavan Avenue Buffalo, NY

Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Rochester: Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot 1345 St. Paul Street Rochester, NY

Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Yonkers and Mount Vernon: New York National Guard Amory 2 Quincy Place Yonkers, NY

Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.

Additionally, New York has established temporary community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites at churches, community centers and public housing complexes directly within communities across the state which have been underserved by traditional health care systems. Since January 15, 120 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 50,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. After the administration of first doses, sites are then re-established three weeks later to administer second doses.

New York will continue to establish these pop-up sites until they have been placed at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.