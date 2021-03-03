How William Rosetti of Oakland CA Makes Time To Give Back
Balancing Business and Charity with William Rosetti of Oakland CAOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for both his military service and his business acumen in the real estate field, William Rosetti of Oakland CA has a reputation of being a no-nonsense professional who knows how to execute real estate projects efficiently and effectively.
In addition to his work in the real estate field in Oakland, William Rosetti is also known for giving back as often as possible. From his work as founder of the Coalition for Better Housing to serving as a member of the Board of Enterprise for Youth, William Rosetti of Oakland CA works hard to make sure that he gives back to his community.
Working to serve others while also growing a business empire can be tough, but William Rosetti insists that anyone who has a drive to give back can find the time in their schedule. Here, William Rosetti of Oakland CA gives his top tips on how to find the time to give back while also growing a business.
William Rosetti of Oakland CA recommends looking for how you can have the greatest impact on the charities about which you're passionate. Whether that means donating money, sitting on a board, or donating your time, finding ways to greatly impact organizations with the time you have available can go a long way.
He also recommends working to ensure that you're as efficient as possible at work, and delegating wherever you can. When you trust the people who you work with, you're able to free up some of your time, allowing you to give back to your community.
If you're in charge or your organization, or you're the founder of your company, William Rosetti of Oakland CA recommends creating a community-wide initiative to benefit your favorite charity. Planning a day or service with your employees can allow you to make a maximum impact for your charity in a short amount of time.
Another great option: have a set period of time each year in which you donate a percentage of your business proceeds to the charity of your choice. This doesn't just help your charity - it also helps you to connect with others in your community who are passionate about similar issues. This can lead you to more opportunities to serve others.
Above all else, William Rosetti of Oakland CA recommends trying to get out of your own way when it comes to giving back. It's easy to think that your time or donation is insignificant, but every bit of effort that's put forward to strengthening your community is appreciated, no matter how small.
